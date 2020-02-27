The Paper Bracelet is the one book you need to read this weekend

We’ve found the most perfect book to read over the weekend. The touching read by one of Ireland’s best storytellers soared to the top of our reading list when it was published today and we know you will love it.

The Paper Bracelet by Rachael English is one of the most powerful reads that is bound to leave a lasting impression on each and every reader.

The emotional tale is inspired by the heart-rendering real events of Irish mother and baby homes. There’s no doubt that the compelling read will have you gripped from the very first page.

The Paper Bracelet follows a former nurse in an Irish mother and baby home who reunites the mothers with the babies they were forced to give up years ago.

Every baby’s bracelet held a mother’s secret… For almost fifty years, Katie has kept a box of secrets. It dates from her time working as a nurse in a west of Ireland mother and baby home, and contains a notebook with details of the babies and young women she met there. It also holds many of the babies’ identity bracelets.

Following the death of her husband, Katie makes a decision she has long kept at bay. She posts a message on an Internet forum, knowing that the information she possesses could help reunite adopted people with their birth mothers.

Soon, the replies are rolling in, and Katie encounters success, failure, heartache and joy as she finds herself in the role of part-detective, part-counsellor- chasing down leads, piecing together stories, and returning many bracelets to their original owners.

But there is one bracelet in the box that holds the key to a story that may never be told…

Rachael English manages to tell a story about one of Ireland’s bleakest moments in history with such warmth and care. The Paper Bracelet is a must-read and you can pick up a copy today.

The Paper Bracelet by Rachael English is published by Hachette Ireland.