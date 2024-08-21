The One Show presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis

Lauren Laverne has announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The broadcaster, who is best known for her work on BBC Radio and The One Show, took to social media earlier today to share her health update.

On her Instagram page, Lauren posted a selfie of herself from bed. In her caption, the 46-year-old chose not to share her specific cancer diagnosis.

“Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery,” Lauren penned.

The BBC star then went on to detail that she is currently undergoing treatment.

“I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness. To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way – I am so very grateful and love you so much,” she praised.

Lauren also took the opportunity to share an important reminder to her followers.

“I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today. Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything,” she explained.

“It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. Xxx,” Lauren concluded.

Following her honest update, many of Lauren’s fellow famous faces have since been sending her their support.

“Lots of love to you, Lauren. Here’s to a speedy recovery. Xxxx,” commented singer Sophie Ellis Bextor.

“Sending you vibes upon vibes,” added broadcaster Anita Rani.

“Sending love,” added McFly star Harry Judd.