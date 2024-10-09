The Office’s Jenna Fischer reveals secret breast cancer diagnosis

Jenna Fischer has announced that she has secretly been battling cancer for the past 10 months.

Jenna – who is best known for her role as Pam Beesly in US sitcom The Office – was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram last night to share her health update, alongside a photo of herself with her “patchy pixie” hair. She began her lengthy statement by recalling that she went for a mammogram last October.

“They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer,” she confirmed, adding that her tumour “could not be felt on a physical exam.”

“Luckily my cancer was caught early and it hadn't spread into my lymph nodes or throughout the rest of my body, however because of the aggressive nature of triple positive breast cancer it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn't return,” she explained.

Credit: Jenna Fischer Instagram

“In February I began 12 rounds of weekly chemotherapy, and in June I started three weeks of radiation. And while I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, I'm happy to say I'm feeling great,” Jenna penned, before admitting: “If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread.”

Jenna then went on to thank her Office Ladies podcast co-host, actress Angela Kinsey, for supporting her through her treatment.

“For a long time, she was the only person in my workspace who knew. When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn't be the only one,” she praised.

“I'm happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked. I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help me stay that way,” Jenna concluded, adding that she recently celebrated by ringing a bell and throwing confetti with her husband Lee and their two children.

Many The Office stars have since expressed their well-wishes to Jenna, with Ellie Kemper commenting: “We love you, Jenna. Thank you for sharing and for inspiring.”

“I love you and I’m so glad you're sharing. I got your back, always,” added Angela Kinsey.