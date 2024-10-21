The Office’s Jenna Fischer praises co-star Angela Kinsey’s support during cancer

Jenna Fischer has been opening up about how her best friend Angela Kinsey supported her through her cancer treatment.

On October 8, The Office star announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last December. After undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, Jenna – known for her role as Pam Beesly in the beloved sitcom – confirmed that she is now cancer free and “feeling great”.

A few weeks on from revealing her diagnosis, Jenna has since detailed how her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey helped her through her cancer journey.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on The Today Show, Jenna praised Angela for her support, especially as the pair continued to record their podcast Office Ladies throughout Jenna’s treatment.

“From the beginning, she said, ‘Whatever you need, you tell me. I’m here.’ I said, ‘I want to keep working and I don’t want anyone to know at work. At work, I want that to be a space where we go and we laugh and I’m not a cancer patient. I need that,’ and she said, ‘Okay,’” the 50-year-old explained.

“When I started to lose my hair, I would wear my hats with my hair coming out – we called them ‘Wigits’, wig hats – and she started wearing hats to work, so that I wouldn’t be the only person in a work meeting wearing a hat,” she gushed.

“That’s love,” Kotb replied, before Jenna agreed: “Yeah. It was amazing.”

During her interview, Jenna also admitted that she watched the US morning show after having cancer surgery.

“I got up out of bed and I sat on the bench at the end of my bed, with a cup of coffee and my big old pillow, and I would watch you,” she recalled.

“You kept me company, and I thought, if I ever get a chance to tell this story, I want to talk to you, because I know that there’s a lady right now who is sitting on a bench at the end of her bed with her pillow, and she’s wondering, ‘What’s next for me?’” the actress continued.

“I just want to be like, ‘No, you’re going to get off that bench, just like I did. You’re going to get your life back. You’re not even going to believe all of the beauty and wonder ahead of you through this journey,’” Jenna added.