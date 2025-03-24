The Office’s Ellie Kemper reflects on her co-stars on 20th anniversary

Ellie Kemper has been reflecting on The Office’s big anniversary!

Today (March 24) marks 20 years since the US version of The Office debuted on our screens.

The hit mockumentary comedy, based on the British sitcom of the same name, ran for nine seasons and followed the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and its eccentric boss, Michael Scott (played by Steve Carrell).

Credit: NBC

The American version of The Office aired its final episode in 2013. Two decades after the show first premiered, one of its stars has now been reflecting on its legacy, and the cast’s continued bond.

Speaking to People, Ellie Kemper – who played Dunder Mifflin’s receptionist, Erin Hannon, in the later seasons of The Office – described the 20th anniversary as “crazy”.

"Somebody just mentioned the 20-year mark to me, and I said, ‘What!?’” the 44-year-old exclaimed.

Recalling her late addition to the cast as being “very surreal”, Ellie continued: “What really was a dream come true is that the actual people — the cast and crew — who work on The Office were as nice or I would say even nicer than they seem on the show. There’s such a strong bond there.”

Ellie then went on to detail which co-stars she speaks to on a regular basis.

“I talk to Jenna [Fischer], Angela [Kinsey], Mindy [Kaling] and Kate Flannery pretty regularly, and it’s just nice. My gosh, what a blessing to be able to have those friendships,” she gushed.

“There’s an Office text thread that everybody’s on. There are emails. Everybody’s very much connected still,” Ellie teased, before revealing an insight into the chat.

“Sometimes it’s a joke, sometimes it’s something funny. Sometimes it’s, ‘Hey, come to whatever I’m doing, this show,’ or, ‘Hey, donate to this good cause.’ But I would say it’s largely pretty funny,” she explained, adding: “I'd say Rainn Wilson sends some pretty funny messages on that thread.”

Ellie concluded: “It's a nice thing to be a part of and definitely a mood booster whenever I get a text from one of them.”