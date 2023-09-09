The new Stabilizing Repair Cream by Dermalogica relieves itching, redness & dryness
Globally, up to 70% of people experience sensitive skin. These numbers are rising, and treating sensitive skin isn’t always straightforward. Sensitivity can be caused by genetics or brought on by lifestyle and/or environmental factors. Regardless of the cause, one thing is certain – sensitive skin’s barrier is often damaged and needs a chance to recover.
Enter Dermalogica’s new Stabilizing Repair Cream, a barrier-repairing moisturizer that helps put a stop to sensitive skin. The cream features a proprietary ceramide-building complex that works to help strengthen the skin’s barrier while also delivering skin-nourishing lipids, helping it become more resilient and less reactive over time – whether you have sensitive skin every day, or only a few days a month.
Ultra-soothing actives calm the skin on contact, helping to break the pattern of sensitivity. The lightweight balm-to-cream formula boasts soothing Cica and a botanical blend that relieves symptoms like itching, redness, and dryness.
Benefits include:
- Soothes skin on contact
- Repairs skin’s lipid barrier
- Strengthens skin to help keep signs of sensitivity at bay
Stabilizing Repair Cream boasts the following hydrating and soothing actives:
- Proprietary Ceramide-Building Complex provides nourishing lipids, strengthening skin’s barrier to lock in moisture and help keep signs of sensitivity at bay.
- Soothing Cica helps to balance skin’s moisture content. Obtained using a more sustainable process designed for maximum output.
- Lactobacillus Ferment helps skin hold on to hydration. More sustainable production process helps minimize water + energy use.
- Resurrection Plant moisturizes, hydrates, and strengthens skin’s barrier.
- Tasmania Lanceolota Extract soothes skin and helps reduce the appearance of redness. 100% natural origin; certified sourcing helps preserve biodiversity.
- Boerhavia Diffusa Root helps reduce the appearance of redness, soothes, and comforts skin.
Clinical claim:
Helps stop sensitive skin within 1 week. See a reduction in redness, irritation and itchiness within one week. Independent clinical test, 31 subjects, two applications per day for eight weeks.
Availability:
Stabilizing Repair Cream is available at Dermalogica.ie, Dermalogica Flagship Stores and authorised Dermalogica stockists.
RRP: €75/£65 (50ml)