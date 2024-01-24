The new Radiant Protection SPF Fluid from Eminence, smooths lines & protects skin

Help protect skin from the harsh effects of the sun while smoothing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. With a hydrating, nourishing feel and dewy finish, this SPF keeps skin looking ageless while offering broad spectrum SPF 30 protection for combination to dry skin.

It contains Bakuchiol: the retinol alternative that smooths skin’s texture to minimise the visible signs of ageing, Niacinamide: Vitamin B3 which visibly reduces pore size, retains hydration, supports the skin barrier and smooths uneven texture.

Results:

Provides broad spectrum SPF protection – SPF 30

Minimises the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Leaves skin with a dewy finish

Applies smoothly and lightly on skin

Absorbs well

Key Ingredients:

Bakuchiol: a retinol alternative; smooths skin’s texture to minimize the visible signs of aging

Niacinamide: Vitamin B3; visibly reduces pore size, retains hydration, supports the skin barrier and smooths uneven texture.

Zinc Oxide: natural mineral; protects from UVA and UVB rays and soothes dry skin

For the best application experience:

Shake well before use

Dispense a ¼ – ½ teaspoon to start

Warm up in hands

Apply liberally and evenly on cleansed face, neck & chest area, 15 minutes before sun exposure

Let skin absorb SPF before adding more

Add gradually for more coverage

Reapply at least every 2 hours

Use water-resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating

Sun protection measures:

Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin ageing. To decrease the risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a broad spectrum SPF value of 15 or higher and other sun protection measures including:

Limiting time in the sun, especially between 10:00am – 2:00pm

Wearing hats, sunglasses, pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Why we love the brand:

As if the range of products weren’t enough to make you love the Eminence brand, there are other reasons why it’s a much-loved brand by Hollywood celebrities. Reasons include: Eminence does not (and never has) used microbeads or tested on animals.

All ingredients are vegetable-based and Eminence plants a tree for every product sold with 25 million planted to date!

Eminence uses wind and solar energy to produce its products and also has a food programme that provides sick children with fresh fruit and vegetables.

The new Radiant Protection SPF Fluid has an RRP of €69 and is available from Eminence.ie. You can also purchase Eminence products from Eminence Spas and Salons throughout Ireland. In Dublin The Wicklow Street Clinic, Dublin 13 distributes and stocks Eminence Organic Skin Care.