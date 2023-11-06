The new OGX range for finer hair offers weightless hydration is a game-changer

Finally, those with fine hair can enjoy the benefits of Argan Oil of Morocco in a new lightweight formula.

Cleanse and condition your hair with the new OGX Weightless Hydration + Argan Oil of Morocco Lightweight collection. A unique blend with argan oil and vitamin B5, this sulphate free shampoo and conditioner helps to hydrate fine or oily hair, all whilst boosting shine.

The OGX Weightless Hydration + Argan Oil of Morocco Lightweight collection offers a salon quality, pH balanced blend to help gently cleanse and help revitalise your hair, resulting in soft, shiny, and manageable hair that retains its natural bounce.

From the much-loved Argan Oil of Morrocco range, this collection was specifically created for finer hair, helping to hydrate and cleanse your hair without weighting it down. It’s no wonder 9 out of 10 hairdressers recommend OGX haircare! **

Created by a hairdresser over a decade ago, the OGX Haircare Argan Oil Collection was the first collection launching in the OGX Haircare range and remains one of its favourites across the globe, its luscious formulas suiting all hair types, leaving each strand feeling soft and healthy looking.

This extensive range now includes the original Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner duo, Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco duo and now the new Argan Oil of Morocco Lightweight range, along with intensive hair mask, penetrating treatment oil and heat protect spray, all to keep hair looking its best from root to tip.

OGX Weightless Hydration + Argan Oil of Morocco Lightweight Shampoo & Conditioner have a RRP €9.89 and are available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and pharmacies nationwide.

**Tested by 113 UK hairdressers 2021. OGX pH Balanced haircare collections – Argan Oil of Morocco, Coconut Miracle Oil, Coconut Milk & Biotin & Collagen