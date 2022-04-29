The new lip plumping serum from Sothys is a beauty gamechanger

If you feel like your skincare routine could do with some finessing — perhaps your lips are looking a bit lacklustre, or maybe your eyes could do with a little more TLC — then you really must check out the new range of specialist serums from Sothys.

Ageing and growing older might be considered one of life’s greatest privileges, but it can also be a little bit depressing to see the signs of ageing being reflected back at us in the mirror each day. That’s why we were only too delighted to hear about Sothys’ new serums.

These new serums are inspired by dermo-aesthetic techniques to visibly fight against the signs of skin ageing with a combination of active ingredients that have been carefully selected by Sothys Advanced research.

The range is aimed at anyone aged from 45-years-old, who wishes to correct the signs of ageing, specifically focussing on wrinkles, sagging skin and loss of volume. Or it could also be a great option for anyone who wishes to delay an aesthetic procedure in the future.

The Lip Plumping Serum is inspired by lipofilling techniques. This serum restructures the lip tissue for naturally plumper and fuller lips. With its hyaluronic injection-like complex, the serum plumps the lips intensely for a 3D effect while smoothing out wrinkles and fine lines around the contour.

Day after day, the lips recover the plumpness of youth, the area around them is redefined, and fine lines and wrinkles are smoothed away. To use, apply to the lips and contour morning and evening and at any time throughout the day.

Key ingredients include prickly pear extract to actively help renew cells and injection-like Hyaluronic Acid Complex which helps to penetrate deep down and naturally plump the lips from within.

The Eyelid Lifting Serum is inspired by dermo-aesthetic techniques which smooths the lids leaving them defined and radiant with youth. Its synergy of high-definition active ingredients visibly lifts the eyelids. Day after day, the eyelids become firmer and less droopy for a visibly younger overall appearance.

To us, apply morning and evening over the entire upper eyelid, working from the inner corner to the temple. Key ingredients include Oat Extract for an immediate tightening effect and Lipodipeptide, which is an active ingredient composed of tyrosine and arginine which stimulates the main components of elastic fibres and restructures elastic tissue.

The Eye & Lip Serum will be available as a LIMITED-EDITION Promotional Pack (RRP €89.00) and will launch May 3, 2022, available in selected salons and spas nationwide.