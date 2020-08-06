The nation’s favourite Cadbury Dairy Milk flavour has been revealed

It’s official! Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp has been crowned the nation’s favourite Cadbury Dairy Milk flavour.

Made in Ireland for over 80-years, we all know Cadbury Dairy Milk is Ireland’s favourite chocolate, but for years, there has been one burning question that needed to be answered – which Cadbury Dairy Milk flavour is Ireland’s favourite?

Cadbury’s #Ratethe8 social media campaign saw fans come out in their thousands to get behind their favourite Cadbury Dairy Milk flavour, with voting causing a frenzy across the country. Over 15,000 votes were cast on Cadbury Ireland’s social media channels over the last 10-days, sparking national debate, bonding over shared loves, and friends unfollowing friends over “unforgivable” choices.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp scooped the top spot with a whopping 22.5% of the vote. Coming in a close second place with an impressive 21% of the vote was Cadbury Dairy Milk Turkish. Third place went to Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp, which received 13.5%. Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut proved to be an acquired taste, securing just 6% of the votes.

There are eight delicious squares of Cadbury Dairy Milk and eight delightful flavours to choose from – all made right here in Ireland, using a glass and a half of fresh Irish milk.

Below is the official Cadbury #Ratethe8 rankings as voted by social media users:

Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp – 22.5% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Turkish – 21% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp – 13.5% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Tiffin – 11.5% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello – 10.5% of votes

Classic Cadbury Dairy Milk – 8% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Wholenut – 7% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut – 6% of votes