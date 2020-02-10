The most romantic hotels for a relaxing stay-cation with your beau

The Hardiman, Co. Galway

If an open fire, romantic walks through Eyre Square and the cobbled streets of Galway plus cosy dinners for two and a roof top hot tub spell romance for you, then The Hardiman is the ideal choice for a weekend break this Valentine’s Day. Affectionately named the Grand Old Dame of Galway, The Hardiman has been the backdrop to love stories in the west of Ireland since 1852 when the hotel originally opened at the terminus of the Midland and Great Western Railway Company.

Last month, the hotel’s rebrand from Hotel Meyrick to honour local historian and author James Hardiman appropriately reflected just how passionate the people of Galway still are when it comes to history and culture, music and the arts. Check-in for a one-night stay availing of the hotel’s Heartfelt package and enjoy open fires, a roof top hot tub, plush robes and a single red rose with handmade love-heart chocolates in your room on arrival. In the evening, take your seat for a candlelit dinner in the hotel’s Gaslight Brasserie followed by an early night in or a late night out – whatever your heart desires! The Heartfelt package is available from 13th – 17th February inclusive – one night from €199 per room. All prices are based on two people sharing. Book here.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Co. Cork

Settle in to your picturesque surroundings with prosecco, chocolate dipped strawberries and chocolates on arrival before spending the afternoon relaxing at The Spa & Fitness Club with complimentary access to the hotel’s hydrotherapy pool, sauna and steam room. Once revived and rejuvenated, spend the evening dining in stylish contemporary surroundings with a special four course Valentine’s dinner menu in Maestros restaurant.

Valentine’s Romance at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork is available from €99 per person sharing from February 14th to 15th February and includes overnight bed & breakfast in a superior room, chocolate dipped strawberries and prosecco on arrival, four course Valentine’s dinner in Maestros restaurant and complimentary access to The Spa & Fitness Club. Book here.

The Ice House Hotel, Co. Mayo

Melt hearts this Valentine’s Day and escape to the Ice House in Ballina, Co. Mayo where contemporary chic meets traditional elegance on the banks of the River Moy, enjoying a one night’s stay in a luxurious river view room with chilled bubbles and chocolate treats on arrival, a leisurely breakfast, a romantic Table D’Hote dinner and a Voya Lazy Days Seaweed Bath which can be used in your luxurious bathroom or can be taken home. At the Ice House Hotel it’s the little things that make a romantic break extra special.

Snuggle up under cozy goose down duvets and Foxford Woollen Mills blankets, relax in the unique waterside hot tub and sauna as the sun sets over the River Moy. The Valentine’s Day package is available from the 13th – 16th February 2020 and starts from €335 based on two sharing. Book here.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Co. Westmeath

There is no better place to celebrate with a loved one this Valentine’s Day than in the heart of Ireland at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone. Arrive to your room and begin your romantic escape with a bottle of Prosecco and chocolates that await in your luxurious bedroom. After an afternoon exploring, make your way back to the Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone and unwind over a relaxing four-course dinner in Elements Bistro where your romantic evening will start with a glass of bubbles to toast your love, followed by a special Valentine’s menu before retiring to the Quayside Bar for a nightcap.

The Valentine’s Getaway package at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone includes one night B&B for 2 adults with a bottle of Prosecco and chocolates on arrival, four course dinner and a glass of bubbles and complimentary fitness classes for overnight guests. Available €135 per person sharing from February 14th to February 16th. Book here.

The Falls Hotel & Spa, Co. Clare

The Falls Hotel & Spa is nestled in a wooded vale beside the tumbling waters of the River Inagh, in County Clare, at the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way, just 10mins from The Cliffs of Moher. Enjoy a soothing break away with an overnight stay in a river view room with a bottle of Prosecco and chocolates on arrival, full Irish breakfast, three-course dinner in the Cascades Restaurant and a late check-out until 1pm the following day. Add a spa treatment to ensure a relaxing night away. Book here.

​Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Co. Sligo

Set in the most spectacular of locations and close to Sligo town, the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, is the perfect base to retreat with your love as you honour Saint Valentine this year. Enjoy chilled prosecco and a box of chocolates in your room compliments of the hotel – a sweet welcome for you and your sweetheart. Explore the nearby countryside or town before dressing up for an evening of romance, starting off with a ‘his and hers’ cocktail in Waves Bar while catching up on the day before enjoying a delicious gourmet 3 course meal in the AA Rosette, Classiebawn Restaurant.

Enjoy a one night romantic retreat with 'his and hers' cocktails, a 3-course dinner, breakfast and complimentary access to the Thermal Suite with Jacuzzi and pool from €249 (total stay, Friday only) or for those who wish to make a weekend of romance, make a date for two nights at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo from €365 (total stay). Valid Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February 2020. Book here.

Glenroyal Hotel & Spa, Co. Kildare

Enjoy a romantic break away with all of the trimmings in The Glenroyal Hotel – book their Ultimate Valentines Package which includes overnight accommodation in an executive double, chocolate dipped strawberries on arrival, fluffy bathrobes and slippers, pre-dinner drink, romantic 3-course meal in Arkle Restaurant, full Irish, late check out with full access to the leisure centre. Add an extra by visiting the new first-class luxury Noa Spa to experience bespoke treatments using premium beauty products to deliver therapeutic beauty results as well as calming luxury.

Well-known local beauty therapist, Natasa Pavlin, is among the team of friendly experienced staff who will welcome clients at the new spa. From €229 per night – book spa treatments as an extra. Book here

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Co. Limerick

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Limerick is an ideal destination for a romantic Valentine’s break to remember. Enjoy a complimentary room upgrade and access to Rain Spa & Leisure Club with outdoor hot tub, thermal suite and €20 off all spa treatments (some T&Cs apply). Toast to true love with a chilled bottle of Prosecco and chocolates – the perfect combination for some quality time together! Enjoy a candlelit meal for two in Porters Restaurant with a glass of bubbly and a red rose before enjoying a special 5-course Valentines menu. After dinner relax and unwind in Quench Bar with a bespoke Valentines cocktail.

The next morning, enjoy a lazy breakfast in bed or rise to savour the hotel’s legendary Super Breakfast Buffet followed by a romantic walk around the hotel grounds. This overnight Valentine’s Day break includes a 5 course dinner, glass of bubbly and a rose, after-dinner cocktail, Super Breakfast Buffet, complimentary access to Rain Spa and Leisure Club and *€20 per adult off treatments in Rain Spa when you spend more than €70 per person on Spa treatments (T&C’s Apply). Available to book today from €110 per person sharing, valid from the 14th to 16th of February 2020. Book here.