The ‘Love in Light’ candle range has arrived & they are simply divine

Introducing LOVE IN LIGHT, an eco-aware brand of luxury candles conceptualised and produced locally in the beautiful county of Clare. Each hand poured candle is lovingly created by Irish mum and founder Laurie Lawler.

We got to sit down with the brand and founder to learn more about where the inspiration for this new brand came from.

“I’m Laurie, a busy Irish mother of three teens. In a household with a lot going on having a ‘moment of calm’ is so important to me. Whilst doing my Reiki mastership our teacher always recommended lighting a candle during meditation ‘to let the light in’. I always loved this ritual and through this practice, the ‘LOVE IN LIGHT’ candle range was conceived.”

You will no doubt be aware that your sense of smell is one of your most powerful senses. A certain scent can conjure up memories of childhood, a time of year, celebrations, or certain travels. It can evoke the essence of a country, a season, a person, or a multitude of feelings.

Your chakra system also responds to scent. It was with this in mind that the candle range was created. To help promote a balancing effect, each of their seven essential oil scent combinations were chosen to relate to a specific chakra.

All the candles are natural and they only use eco soy wax and essential oils in their production. They are also vegan friendly, and all the packaging is eco-friendly and 100% recyclable.

This new brand and candles have a lovely back story which is thoughtfully created with a true belief in taking care of the world around us.

For more information and to purchase Laurie’s products please visit https://liveloveinlight.ie/.