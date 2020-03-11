The line-up for Electric Picnic 2020 has finally been revealed. The festival has confirmed three major bands as headliners for this year, but we have to admit we’re pretty gutted by the lack of female artists.

Snow Patrol, Rage Against the Machine and Chemical Brothers will headline the music festival this September. Picture This and Lewis Capaldi will also play.

Annie Mac, Foals, Mabel, Skepta, Rick Astley and James Vincent McMorrow will also perform across the weekend.

Electric Picnic runs from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6. However, tickets are already sold out.

The full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.