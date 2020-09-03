The Late Late Show lineup for Friday night has been revealed

RTÉ’s Late Late Show will be returning to our screens once again this Friday, and the lineup of guests who will be featured has just been announced.

The legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh joins Ryan Tubridy in the historic setting of Croke Park to talk about the lost summer of the All-Ireland Championships, the importance of the stadium to Irish culture as it marks the centenary of Bloody Sunday, and why positivity is the medicine that has kept him going for 90 years.

As Ireland and the world faces into wintering the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan will be joined in studio on Friday evening by Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, who will give an insight into where he believes Ireland now lies in terms of the course of the pandemic, and take us through what could lie ahead.

In August, against the odds, cousins Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney survived a night at sea, clinging to a lobster pot, after their paddleboards drifted from the shore in Co Galway. On Friday night, Ellen and Sara will be reunited with the locals who saved their lives – fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan. Patrick and Morgan will also discuss the vital work of the RNLI.

Revellers missing out on their 17th annual pilgrimage to Electric Picnic in Stradbally can tune in to hear from Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, a would-have-been headliner on stage this weekend, as well as a special performance from The Frank and Walters.

And the star-studded members of Irish Women in Harmony, who topped the official homegrown charts with their cover of The Cranberries' Dreams in aid of Safe Ireland this summer, will be in studio to perform as well.

All of this plus much more, on The Late Late Show, Friday, September 4 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.