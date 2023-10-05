The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association urges communities to join fundraising walk

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) has announced the return of its ‘Walk While You Can’ campaign which will take place on Saturday 21st October.

With more than 450 people in Ireland currently living with Motor Neurone Disease, the charity is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in a 5k walk in their local communities on or around 21st October and help raise funds to build on the vital services provided by the organisation.

Walk While You Can first originated in 2018 when Fr. Tony Coote, well known priest, campaigner and latterly author, undertook an extraordinary walk from Donegal to Cork – some 550 kilometres, and raised €700,000 for Motor Neurone Disease in the process.

Out of these funds raised, the IMNDA was able to hire a much needed fourth outreach nurse at the time to care for and support people living with Motor Neurone Disease in Ireland. This allowed IMNDA’s nursing team to reach more people in the community more often.

The outreach nursing service, which now has six nurses provided by the IMNDA, helps over 450 people and families spread across 26 counties. This is the only service of its kind in the country, and it is funded entirely from public donations.

The IMNDA is calling on all communities across Ireland to get walking this October, whether going solo or joining family, friends or neighbours to continue what Fr Tony started six years ago.

Walk in your community on or around Saturday 21st October for IMNDA’s 5k Walk While You Can. You can register your event online by simply visiting www.imnda.ie

Andres Estevez Guersanik from Dundrum in Dublin was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and is an ambassador for this year’s Walk While You Can: “MND affects my arms and hands and means I struggle with everyday things most of us take for granted- from peeling an orange, to brushing my teeth to writing. I used to love running marathons but now find 5k a challenge. But I’m doing what I can while I can so I will be walking this October 21st and I encourage everyone who can to get involved. It’s only 5k and you can do it on your own, with your dog, friends or family. It’s really easy to get set up to take part and the funds raised will help people right across Ireland living with MND and their families.”

MND is often referred to as the 1,000-day disease as most people die within 1,000 days of first symptoms. 1 person dies every 3 days from MND.

Lillian McGovern, CEO of IMNDA says ‘The funds raised from Walk While You Can helps us to sustain our nursing service and grow our outreach care further. No matter how big or small the amount raised, every cent makes a difference and helps us to improve what services and support we can offer people living with MND, and their families. It’s so important to keep people in their own homes, in as much comfort as possible and with the care and support of their close family and friends. Our outreach nursing service, along with our other key supports, enables us to do this.”

For more information and to register to set up your own 5K walk, visit www.imnda.ie.