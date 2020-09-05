The International Dublin Literary Award 2020 shortlist

Belfast author Anna Burns has been shortlisted for the International Dublin Literary Award. Her book 'Milkman', a previous winner of the Man Booker Prize is one of ten books in contention for the Dublin award.

Three novels in translation are also on the list which includes writers from Canada, France, India, Iran, Poland, the UK and the USA.

The prize, which is sponsored by Dublin City Council is worth €100,000, with €25,000 going to the translator if it is a work in translation and it will be awarded in October as part of the International Literary Festival Dublin. It is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

Eight of the shortlisted writers are women, including Canadian Giller Award winner Esi Edugyan for Washington Black and US National Book Award winner Sigrid Nunez for The Friend.

The winner of the International Dublin Literary Award 2020 will be announced by its Patron, Lord Mayor Hazel Chu on Thursday 22nd October, as part of International Literature Festival Dublin (ILFDublin).

The shortlisted titles are:

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker (British).

Milkman by Anna Burns (Irish).

Disoriental by Négar Djavadi (Iranian French).

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan (Canadian).

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones (American).

History of Violence by Édouard Louis (French).

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez (American).

There There by Tommy Orange (Native American).

All the Lives We Never Lived by Anuradha Roy (Indian).

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Polish).

All the novels nominated for the Award are available for readers to borrow from Dublin’s public libraries and from public libraries around Ireland. Readers can also borrow most of the shortlisted titles on BorrowBox – eBooks and eAudiobooks for limited periods by way of digital loans. The longlist of 156 titles has been published in a free magazine, and all details are also on the newly revamped Award website at www.dublinliteraryaward.ie.

The six member international judging panel, chaired by Prof. Chris Morash, will select one winner, which will be announced by the Patron of the Award, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu on Thursday 22nd October during the International Literature Festival Dublin (ILFDublin) reimagined 2020 festival.