The Inkey List launches new Lip Balm clinically proven to plump your lips

Iconic international beauty brand, The INKEY List, launches their new clinically proven plumping lip balm – Tripedtide Plumping Lip Balm – on September 1st. This new product instantly hydrates, smooth’s and nourishes to comfort dry lips. The soft balm texture, with a natural sheen, works overtime to plump for a fuller lip with more volume, smoothing fine lines and defining lip contour.

Delivered by science, without irritation.

  • 6% Tripeptide Complex visibly increases lip volume over time for plumper-looking, more defined lips.
  • 2% Ultra Filling Spheres (TM) delivers Hyaluronic Acid within the lip to plump, retain moisture and help to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Use day and night, at least 3 times a day.

Available from September 1st in all good pharmacies nationwide – including McCabes, McCauley Pharmacies and Lloyds Pharmcies – The INKEY List Tripedtide Plumping Lip Balm retails at €12.99.

