The importance of taking Vitamin D and K together.

Why Vitamin D and K2 Together?

Everybody irrespective of age, gender or lifestyle needs vitamin D for good health. National surveys reveal that up to 60% of Europeans have inadequate levels of vitamin D which plays a key role in immune support, bone health, muscle function and cardiovascular health.

Vitamin D3 + K2 as a duo are beginning to receive wider recognition for their synergistic health attributes. Research suggests it is important to balance vitamin D supplementation with vitamin K to help optimise the absorption of calcium. The body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium and Vitamin K helps guide calcium from the bloodstream into the right body tissues – your bones and teeth. The last thing you need is for calcium to be deposited in your artery walls, cartilage or organs where it could create calcification.

Neutrient vitamin D3 + K2 is a perfectly balanced oral spray that enables these vitamins to pass rapidly through the soft tissues inside the mouth and head straight into the bloodstream providing fast, maximised absorption. Studies show that vitamin D3 is more effective at raising blood levels of vitamin D than vitamin D2.

Vitamin D and Immune Defence

The pandemic of 2020 spurred research into the role that vitamin D plays in our immune defence and scientists now have a much deeper understanding of how vitamin D supports and influences your different types of immune cells and their unique functions.

Research shows that vitamin D3 plays an important role in helping your immune system to function normally. Vitamin D appears to support innate immunity (your body’s first line of defence), help inhibit the development of autoimmunity (immune cells attacking body tissues) and help regulate the action and total number of specific immune cells such as T helper cells and T-reg cells 8.

Recent research into vitamin D indicates this nutrient may have a key role to play in the way the body fights respiratory tract infections by making it harder for viruses to flourish and helping balance inflammation. A deficiency of vitamin D is thought to have many consequences that may leave you vulnerable to infection.

Vitamin D has many health benefits and supports your body’s growth and repair processes by being involved with cell division. Vitamin D regulates more than 200 genes which influence a broad range of metabolic, cellular and physical functions.

Vitamin D and vitamin K play important roles in supporting your bone health. Sustaining good levels of both these key nutrients is essential for the upkeep of your bones and teeth through the many stages of your life and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Vitamin K is widely known as an essential nutrient for helping activate numerous blood clotting proteins. Blood clotting is an important process in wound healing and without effective blood clotting open wounds continue to bleed and bumps and knocks result in excessive bruising.

Neutrient uses vitamin D3 from lichens and vitamin K2 as MK-7

Lichens – provide one of the purest plant source of vitamin D3. They are small plants that share similar characteristics to fungus and algae and have adapted to thrive in extreme climates by developing the ability to grow and accumulate meaningful levels of useful nutrients including vitamin D3. There are hundreds of different species of lichen and the vitamin D3 found in supplements is extracted from a carefully selected lichen strain identified from extensive research.

Vitamin K – is a collection of compounds categorised into two groups – phylloquinones known as vitamin K1 and menaquinones known as vitamin K2. The compounds in the vitamin K2 group are numbered from MK-4 through to MK-13. Vitamin K2 is considered the most biologically active of all the forms of vitamin K and one of the most researched and effective is MK-7.

Neutrient Vitamin D3 + K2 is €23.98 and is available from Abundance & Health website here.