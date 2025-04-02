The Hunger Games fans react to Sunrise on the Reaping film teaser

The Hunger Games fans have been reacting to the first teaser for the franchise’s new film!

Last June, Lionsgate announced that they were producing a movie adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping.

The novel is set 24 years before the events of the original trilogy, and follows Haymitch Abernathy as he battles to survive the 50th Hunger Games.

Now, following the publication of Sunrise on the Reaping two weeks ago, the fanbase is already looking ahead to the screen adaptation!

Last night, the team behind The Hunger Games took to social media to release their first teaser for the highly-anticipated film.

The brief clip showcases a snake and songbird moulding together to form the Sunrise on the Reaping logo, which features on the cover of the book.

Towards the end of the trailer, the voice of Woody Harrelson – who previously starred in the films as Haymitch – can be heard saying: “I think these Games are gonna be different.”

“Forty-eight tributes. One victor. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026,” the Hunger Games team teased in their caption, confirming the film’s release date.

Following the exciting teaser, many Hunger Games fans have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“I need this to be at least 3 hours long please,” one viewer requested.

“WELCOME BACK HAYMITCH ABERNATHY,” another exclaimed.

“I will be SAT for this,” a third fan added.

Casting for Sunrise on the Reaping has yet to be announced. Last month, producer Nina Jacobson – who has been a producer on every Hunger Games movie – gave an update to Variety.

“You don’t want somebody who’s impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character, before the trauma and grief and rage that the fallout of the Games create,” Jacobson explained.

“Nobody can be Woody Harrelson but Woody Harrelson. But you have to find that mischief that he has in him inherently and try to understand, if you turn back time from the man you meet at the beginning of The Hunger Games, who he was before all of that, and why he became that,” she added.