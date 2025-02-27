The Hunger Games fans react to first look at upcoming stage show

A stage adaptation of The Hunger Games is coming soon!

Back in October 2023, it was announced that the first novel in Suzanne Collins' franchise The Hunger Games would be adapted into a stage play, and debut in London’s West End in the autumn of 2024.

Prior to the stage play, the three Hunger Games books had been adapted into a successful series of four films. The dystopian novels and movies, which starred the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson, followed teenager Katniss Everdeen as she became the unlikely leader of a rebellion against a terrifying dictatorship.

Due to delays in production, the premiere of The Hunger Games’ stage show was pushed back last year. Now, the team behind the highly-anticipated show has confirmed its new launch date, and has also teased a first glimpse into the production!

Earlier today, the show's team took to social media to confirm that the production, titled The Hunger Games: On Stage, will open in October of this year.

The company has also revealed that the stage adaptation will be debuting in a new, purpose-built venue, named Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

Although casting for the lead roles has yet to be revealed, the team behind The Hunger Games: On Stage has treated fans to a video of the cast’s rehearsals!

In the video, which showcases the actors sprinting and practicing combat, the story’s adaptor, Conor McPherson, detailed its “wonderful movement choreography” and “incredible effects”.

“I just think it’s going to be such an exciting way to see this story told in a live environment,” he stated.

The director, Matthew Dunster, added: “It would be great if people can come along and not just be re-energised by the story being told theatrically, but actually being blown away by the kind of theatre piece that we’re making.”

Many fans have since been reacting to the news on Instagram, with one commenting: “Immediate sign up, can’t wait to see this on stage.”

“Literally packing my suitcase right now see you there,” another joked.

Pre-sale tickets for The Hunger Games: On Stage will be available from March 25.