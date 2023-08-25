The host of the first Love Island Games has finally been unveiled

We finally know who will be hosting the first-ever Love Island Games!

Earlier this year, American streaming service Peacock announced that they would be producing a Love Island spin-off, separate to the speculated Love Island All-Stars series.

This spin-off will, for the first time ever, include a combination of past Islanders from some of the show’s biggest countries.

Now, a few months ahead of its premiere date, Peacock has officially confirmed who will be presenting the highly-anticipated series.

After much speculation, Love Island UK host Maya Jama will be fronting the first-ever Love Island Games.

Taking to social media last night, Peacock revealed Maya’s role with a special message to fans.

“Hi everyone! I have some very, very exciting news. I’m off to Fiji for the first ever Love Island Games!” the 29-year-old exclaimed to the camera.

“It’s going to be amazing. Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA and Australia – plus some more – are going to be over there, so who do you want to come back and snatch the crown?” she continued.

“I’m off, I will see you on Peacock. Love Island Games, let’s go!” Maya teased at the end of her video message.

Alongside Maya’s reveal, Peacock have also shared that Love Island Games will premiere on their streaming service in November of this year.

The start date reveal comes after one of the show’s former bombshells, Kady McDermott, hinted that filming for the spin-off would be starting sooner than fans think.

Credit: ITV

“I got asked to do Love Island The Games in September – I’ve had enough, I’m retired for the year. I’ll leave that one,” Kady stated on the Staying Relevant podcast, confirming that she would not be appearing.

The contestants for the Love Island Games have yet to be announced, but fans are speculating that familiar faces such as Megan Barton Hanson, Luca Bish and Lucinda Strafford could be set to return.