The hilarious DirtBirds are back with new show ‘Girls World Tour’
After their last sell-out tour which received standing ovations across Ireland and the UK, DirtBirds are bringing their highly relatable and spot-on observational comedy back to the stage.
With a mix of stand-up and sketches this hilarious new show explores the fascinating female mind and answers burning questions like:
- Why do we enter 1000 calories into our Noom app when we’ve really consumed over 6,000?
- Why do we hold onto tights when they’ve ladders in them?
- Why do we keep buying creams that we KNOW won’t stop our faces from sliding down our necks?
Come along to DirtBirds’ new show and make it a girl’s night out (or if you’re really clever a girls weekend away). Go on…you deserve it!
“DirtBirds comedy is based on observing everyday situations and turning them into very intelligent stand-up, sketches and stories”.
The Independent
“Sinead and Sue identify a gap in comedy that women can really relate to…”
The Times
“These internet sensations will have you in stitches”.
The Independent
3Olympia, Dublin
- Friday 13th September 2024
- Saturday 14th September 2024
- Sunday 15th September 2024
Leisureland, Galway
- Saturday 12th October 2024
Tickets on sale this Friday 29th September at 10.00am from www.ticketmaster.ie.