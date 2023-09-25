SHEmazing!
The hilarious DirtBirds are back with new show ‘Girls World Tour’

by

After their last sell-out tour which received standing ovations across Ireland and the UK, DirtBirds are bringing their highly relatable and spot-on observational comedy back to the stage.

With a mix of stand-up and sketches this hilarious new show explores the fascinating female mind and answers burning questions like:

  • Why do we enter 1000 calories into our Noom app when we’ve really consumed over 6,000?
  • Why do we hold onto tights when they’ve ladders in them?
  • Why do we keep buying creams that we KNOW won’t stop our faces from sliding down our necks?

Come along to DirtBirds’ new show and make it a girl’s night out (or if you’re really clever a girls weekend away). Go on…you deserve it!

“DirtBirds comedy is based on observing everyday situations and turning them into very intelligent stand-up, sketches and stories”. 

The Independent

“Sinead and Sue identify a gap in comedy that women can really relate to…” 

The Times

“These internet sensations will have you in stitches”. 

The Independent

3Olympia, Dublin

  • Friday 13th September 2024
  • Saturday 14th September 2024
  • Sunday 15th September 2024

Leisureland, Galway

  • Saturday 12th October 2024

Tickets on sale this Friday 29th September at 10.00am from www.ticketmaster.ie.

