The hilarious DirtBirds are back with new show ‘Girls World Tour’

After their last sell-out tour which received standing ovations across Ireland and the UK, DirtBirds are bringing their highly relatable and spot-on observational comedy back to the stage.

With a mix of stand-up and sketches this hilarious new show explores the fascinating female mind and answers burning questions like:

Why do we enter 1000 calories into our Noom app when we’ve really consumed over 6,000?

Why do we hold onto tights when they’ve ladders in them?

Why do we keep buying creams that we KNOW won’t stop our faces from sliding down our necks?

Come along to DirtBirds’ new show and make it a girl’s night out (or if you’re really clever a girls weekend away). Go on…you deserve it!

“DirtBirds comedy is based on observing everyday situations and turning them into very intelligent stand-up, sketches and stories”.

The Independent

“Sinead and Sue identify a gap in comedy that women can really relate to…”

The Times

“These internet sensations will have you in stitches”.

The Independent

3Olympia, Dublin

Friday 13th September 2024

Saturday 14th September 2024

Sunday 15th September 2024

Leisureland, Galway

Saturday 12th October 2024

Tickets on sale this Friday 29th September at 10.00am from www.ticketmaster.ie.