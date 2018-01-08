The hidden meaning behind Emma Stone’s GG makeup is so important

She honoured the Times Up campaign by wearing a stunning black dress to last night’s Golden Globes, but there was something extra special about Emma Stone’s makeup look from the award ceremony.

The Oscar winner’s makeup artist shared a stunning photo of her makeup look with her Instagram followers, captioned, “This woman’s strength and beauty truly know no bounds. #emmastone heading to the #goldenglobes red carpet tonight. Emerald green eyes and violet stained lips.”

The Battle of the Sexes star wore violet lipstick and emerald green eyeshadow for the most empowering reason. Her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin revealed that Emma’s look was inspired by the Suffragette movement.

She shared, “Tonight my beauty inspiration came from the symbolic colours of the women’s suffrage movement. I wanted to create a makeup that would somehow be imbued with the message of female empowerment and solidarity.”

The makeup artist explained that Emma wore purple as it symbolises the royal blood that flows through the veins of every Suffragette.

She added that purple stood for their, “instinct for freedom and dignity, white stands for purity in private and public life.”

The La La Land star rocked the most stunning green eye-shadow which symbolised hope, which was one of the main themes of last night’s event.

Alongside Emma, hundreds of Hollywood stars hoped to raise awareness by wearing black on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Chris Hemsworth, Emilia Clarke, Reese Witherspoon, Zac Efron, the cast of Stranger Things all wore black in honour of the Times Up campaign.

We love how Emma used something as simple as makeup to spread an empowering and important message!