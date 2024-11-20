The Happy Pear launch new protein-packed, plant-based meals with a twist

As consumers grow more mindful of their health, they are looking for healthier choices whilst also reducing their meat intake. We are pleased to introduce new Happy Pear meals that feature foods rich in high-quality protein, without artificial preservatives or flavourings, along with enhancements to our existing meals range.

The new Mushroom & Spinach Penne is a creamy meal packed with earthy mushrooms and fresh spinach, providing an impressive 17 grams of plant-based protein. It's low-fat and contains no artificial ingredients.

The new Mexican Style Burrito Bowl offers a hearty blend of beans, rice and vibrant spices that take your taste buds on a Mexican culinary adventure. With 9.6 grams of plant-based protein, it's low in fat and is free from artificial ingredients.

The Happy Pear have also taken the opportunity to enhance some of their core Meals range.

The Veggie Lasagne offers ultimate comfort with its layered creamy sauce and perfectly seasoned vegetables, with additional lentils boosting protein in the meal.

For a twist on classic dishes, The Happy Pear Shepherdless Pie has been improved with the addition of peas, enhancing the grams of protein in the meal.

These meals along with The Chickpea Curry and Veggie Cannelloni are also now in vibrant new packaging showcasing the simple, nutritious ingredients in each meal.

Whether you need a quick lunch or a satisfying dinner, The Happy Pear's plant-based meals are an ideal choice. They cater to all taste preferences making healthy eating both convenient and enjoyable

The new and enhanced Happy Pear Meals are now available exclusively in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide.