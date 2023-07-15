The Happy Pear launch new alcohol-free beer & tasty new snacks

The Happy Pear exists to help you eat healthier plant-based food and drink that’s better for you and the planet. They are big advocates for pursuing a healthy and active lifestyle, fuelled by delicious plant-based food and drinks. They are passionate about making a healthy lifestyle as convenient and accessible as possible, without compromising on flavour or enjoyment. Their latest launches are no exception, as they announce two exciting new plant-based ranges: Alcohol-free beers and a new range of scrumptious snacks.

The Happy Pear are releasing two delicious plant-based non-alcoholic brews so that everyone can avail of a non-alco option when enjoying the taste of a refreshing beer this Summer. These great tasting beers are perfect for barbeques, picnics, or just kicking back and enjoying a brew, without worrying about the after-effects. The range includes: The Happy Pear High Tide Alcohol Free Lager and The Happy Pear Hoppy Days Alcohol Free Pale Ale. Both beers are gluten free and are available in both single cans and multipacks.

The Happy Pear are well-known for their exceptional range of plant-based snacks, and they are delighted to welcome two new ranges to their selection: the Super Mix savoury snacks and the Granola Crunch range.

The Super Mix snacks are the ideal savoury snack for those who are on the go, but still want a flavour-filled bite to keep them going. These delicious roasted corn, nut, seed and edamame bean snacks are available in two mouth-watering flavours: Salt & Vinegar and Chilli & Paprika. These snacks are made of all-natural ingredients and are packed with flavour. They are available in a convenient pouch, making them ultra-easy to munch while out and about.

The Granola Crunch range takes delicious snacking to the next level. These yummy granola bite-size crunches are available in three flavours: Oaty, Cocoa and Coconut.

The oat flake and fruit snacks are made from all-natural ingredients and are high in fibre. This healthy snack was inspired by the highly popular Happy Pear Granola range and they are available in handy packs that are easy to pop in your lunchbox, pocket or to grab from the cupboard.

Dave and Steve say, “We wholeheartedly believe in the benefits of a plant-based diet, and we are passionate about making it as easy as possible for everyone to enjoy delicious plant-based food and drink. We are super excited to be able to share an extended range of snacks and drinks with these latest launches. Our new super mix savoury snacks and granola snacks are tasty and convenient to grab on the go. We love eating them while we are on the road. Our non-alcoholic plant-based beers are ideal for those who want to opt for a healthy option without missing out on enjoying a delicious beer. We even love drinking them after a run as they are isotonic and really low calorie”.

The full range includes:

High Tide – Isotonic Alcohol-Free Lager

Brewed with malted barley to produce hints of white grape and flowers with a subtle spice aroma, this refreshingly crisp Lager is full flavoured with an effervescent mouthfeel.

Hoppy Days – Isotonic Alcohol-Free Pale Ale

Brewed with malted barley to produce hints of grapefruit & pine, this refreshingly hoppy I.P.A. is a soft mouthfeel with a slight bitter finish.

The Happy Pear Alcohol Free Plant-Based Beer

RRP: Single Can €2.20, Multipack (4 cans) €8.00



The Happy Pear Salt & Vinegar Super Mix

A super tasty blend of crunchy roasted corn mixed with pumpkin seeds, almonds and edamame beans smothered in a salt and vinegar seasoning. With 141 kcals per pouch, source of protein and high in fibre.

The Happy Pear Chilli & Paprika Super Mix

A super tasty blend of crunchy roasted corn mixed with pumpkin seeds, cashew nuts and edamame beans all tossed in a sweet chilli and paprika spices delivering a medium heat level. Only 142 kcals per pouch, as well as a source of protein and high in fibre.

The Happy Pear Super Mix, €1.80



The Happy Pear Oaty Granola Crunch

A glorious mix of toasted oats, cashew nuts and cranberries mixed with coconut and pumpkin seeds and baked. High in fibre and only 239 kcals per pouch serving.

The Happy Pear Cocoa Granola Crunch

A delicious mix of oats, puffed rice, coconut and cocoa all baked together for that cocoa chocolate taste. Also high in fibre and only 237 kcals per pouch serving.

The Happy Pear Coconut Granola Crunch

A super tasty mix of oats, desiccated coconut, crispies and dried sour cherries and all baked together for a delicious taste. The sour cherry is a real taste wow. High in fibre and only 229 kcals per pouch serving.

The Happy Pear Granola Crunch, €1.70, Multipack (4) €3.99



The Happy Pear range now consists of 75 food products which are available across an extensive range of categories sold nationwide and in the North of Ireland across SuperValu, Centra and many great foodie stores. For more information on the product range or The Happy Pear suite of online health and education courses or their best-selling cookbooks, visit thehappypear.ie.