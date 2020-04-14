This amazing hand cream has helped heal my dry, cracked hands

We all know just how important washing our hands is right now, but is anyone else sporting some seriously scaly looking lámha because of the excessive hand washing?

We ain’t taking any chances when it comes to Covid-19 but our hands are looking pretty withered. Luckily, we’ve found the dream hand cream that has helped heal our dry and cracked skin.

L’Occitane came to our rescue with the beautiful Cherry Blossom Hand Cream. Our skin felt as supple as ever once we used this for a week.

The Cherry Blossom Hand Cream has now become an essential part of our beauty routine. We’re applying it at least three times a day to keep cracked skin at bay.

The gorgeous product is delicately perfumed with a cherry blossom fragrance, which is perfect for the springtime. The lightly textured cream nourishes and protects your hands leaving them soft, moisturised and smelling like a spring day.

Our favourite thing about this product is how gentle it is on the skin, which is vital given how often we’re using antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer.

Why not treat yourself to the Cherry Blossom Petal-Soft Hand Cream for €18. It is worth every penny.