The Graham Norton Show is back tonight and the line-up is fab

The Graham Norton Show returns to our screens after what has felt like forever and we’re very excited about tonight’s line-up.

The Corkman has quite a brilliant line-up for the opening of the new season so say goodbye to your Friday night plans.

The legendary Dame Helen Mirren will join the Irish presenter tonight to chat about her new series, Catherine The Great and her family history.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will also be on the show to chat about working with The Rock on The Jungle Cruise.

Simon Reeve and RuPaul complete the lineup for tonight’s Graham Norton Show.

It’s been 11 years… TONIGHT we are back on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW performing ‘Shadows’ for the first time on UK TV Join us in the red sofa with @grahnort @RuPaul @jackwhitehall @simon_reeve and Dame Helen Mirren at 10.35pm on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/FFMjHTSvyZ — Alphabeat (@Alphabeat) September 27, 2019

There will also be music from the wonderful Alphabeat.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC 1 at 10.35pm.