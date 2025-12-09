The GOAL Mile is back and it’s your festive guilt antidote

If you're looking for a way to feel slightly less terrible about all the Quality Street you've consumed since December 1st, the GOAL Mile might just be your answer. It's back for 2025 and honestly, it's one of the few festive traditions that doesn't involve spending money you don't have or pretending to enjoy small talk with distant relatives.

Broadcaster Anna Daly is returning as AIB's campaign ambassador for the second year running and she's bringing some serious reinforcements. Chef Trisha Lewis, TV legend Daithí Ó Sé and Traitors winner Oyin Adeyemi are all on board to get Ireland moving this Christmas. The goal? Walk 2,000 steps (roughly a mile) and raise funds for GOAL's humanitarian work across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

"I am delighted to be back to support this year's GOAL Mile campaign," Anna said. "It's wonderful to see the GOAL Mile returning and for many, becoming a cherished tradition in their Christmas celebrations. It's a great way for families and communities to come together, enjoy some fresh air and continue to 'step up together' for GOAL's vital work."

Getting ready to take part in the AIB GOAL Mile this Christmas.

A Tradition Worth Starting

For over forty years the GOAL Mile has been bringing people together across Ireland and this year there are over 160 locations taking part nationwide. Whether you're dragging yourself off the couch post-Christmas dinner or making it part of your St Stephen's Day routine, it's genuinely one of the easier ways to do something good while burning off approximately three Roses (generous estimate).

AIB is backing the campaign for the fifth year in a row which means registration is simple and you can even donate directly through the AIB app if you can't make it to an actual event but still want to contribute. The funds raised support GOAL's work with vulnerable communities dealing with climate change, poverty, hunger and conflict. So yeah, it matters.

Get Your GAA Club Involved

Here's where it gets interesting for anyone with even a passing connection to their local GAA club. AIB is calling on clubs across the country to host their own GOAL Mile events and there's actual cash up for grabs. When you register you can nominate your GAA club for a chance to win €7,000, €2,000 or €1,000. Not exactly life-changing money but enough to make a difference to any club trying to keep the lights on and the nets repaired.

Given AIB sponsors the GAA Club Championships, Camogie Club Championships and All-Ireland Ladies' Football Club Championship it makes sense they'd encourage clubs to get involved. It's a nice way to combine community spirit with actual tangible support rather than just posting about it in the group chat.

How to Sign Up

Registration is open now at www.GOALmile.org and you can walk, jog, run or honestly just shuffle your way through the mile. Nobody's timing you and there are no prizes for speed. It's genuinely about showing up, doing something mildly active during the most sedentary week of the year and raising money for people who need it far more than we need another tin of biscuits.

If you're looking for something to do between now and New Year's that doesn't involve spending money in town or watching repeats of Mrs Brown's Boys, this is a solid option. Plus you get to feel smug about it afterwards which is really the gift that keeps on giving.

Find your nearest GOAL Mile event and register at www.GOALmile.org or check out the AIB GAA GOAL Mile competition details at www.aibgaagoalmile2025.com.