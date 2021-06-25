The GLammies send award-winning hair stylists on a 5 star trip to Italy

After over a year in lockdown, hairdressers across the country have reopened their doors and thanks to Great Lengths, there’s now even more reason to celebrate those post-lockdown hair transformations.

This year, the ultimate awards for extensions are back and bigger than ever, with a new name, new categories and a huge 10th anniversary celebration!

The GLammies by Great Lengths is open to salons and stylists across the UK and Ireland and seeks to celebrate the craft, creativity and business of extensions. With six specialist categories, fifteen regional categories there are no shortage of options to show off what you can do – and with new online entry, it’s never been easier or more accessible to get involved.

Great Lengths winners will receive exciting prizes including tickets for a group tour of the Great Lengths production facility in Rome, with two nights five-star accommodation, meals and internal transfers for two people.

All winners will also receive a GLammies trophy, logos for marketing, social media coverage and plenty of PR across the country in both trade and local press – all of which will allow salons and stylists to stand out from the competition and mark themselves out as the best in the business.

The big winner on the night will be able to lift the Great Lengths Trophy for Extension Excellence – but that’s not all. The winner of this prize will be invited to participate in an incredible photoshoot experience, working with the Education and Creative Team to create a concept, before bringing it to life with an all-expenses paid photoshoot with a top makeup artist, stylist and photographer.

The finished images will be used for PR, digital and social purposes, helping the winner to grow their portfolio and profile.

Great Lengths Ireland Awards 2019 – Extension Excellence winner Emma Leung with GL team

Some of the featured categories include: Longer Length, Eviable Volume, Captivating Colur, Creative Innovation, Bridal Creation and Best Newcomer.

In order to support stylists with their entries and boost their skillset, Great Lengths has also curated the best of their education – suggesting courses on the entry form to help stylists level up in specific areas before submitting an entry.

This support, combined with the detail and testimonials required for business entries, all seek to elevate the art of hair extensions and raise recognition of the skill, creativity and business expertise required to thrive in the industry.

Entries opened on 1st April, and close on 1st July. Visit www.greatlengths.com/en-ie/awards to find out more about each category and to submit your entries.