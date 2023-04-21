The g Hotel undergoes a sensational €1m refurbishment & it’s fab

An outstanding style icon on the west of Ireland hotel scene, Galway’s g Hotel has upped the style stakes even further in a dramatic one-million-euro refurbishment of its spacious foyer, signature lounges and opulent restaurant and cocktail bar.

Under the direction of Choice Hotel Group Ireland, the five-star luxury destination on the edge of Lough Atalia has assumed a refreshing new look, distinguished by originality and the very distinct individual personas of its ground-floor spaces.

Since first opening in 2005 with the pomp and ceremony surrounding its signature designer, Phillip Tracey, the g Hotel has always been a go-to place for those with an interest in fashion and design. Whilst never shying away from standing out from the crowd the g’s use of dark and light, bold colours, large scale reflective lighting and mirrors, brash artwork and imagery nodding to the Supermodels of the day, all added up to an iconic brand that strives to ‘never be ordinary’.

The concept for the €1 million refurbishment was to draw inspiration from the avant garde, the diverse and the opulent and to create a distinct identity for each of the hotels’ infamous signature lounges that celebrated individuality and uniqueness.

The Grand Salon is known for its natural light, generous double height ceilings, views over Lough Atalia and the much-photographed bespoke mirrored lighting installation by lighting designer Tom Dixon. The design team from GW Design wanted to maintain the chic and elegant atmosphere of the grand salon and for the room to have a feeling of subtle sophistication. A new jewel like cocktail bar, with a dramatic mirrored back bar display reflects the view of the Lough and the lighting installation. A palette of luxurious leathers and textured fabrics, in soft taupes, greys with hints of plums, create a warm and relaxing backdrop to enjoy afternoon tea or a pre-dinner drink.

The g Hotel’s restaurant has been renamed GEO and has had the most dramatic alteration of the entire refurbishment. Originally two separate rooms, the design team removed the dividing wall between the restaurant and cocktail bar and has created a more spacious and open synergy between the two. GEO Restaurant opens out onto a new garden terrace completing the fresh botanical feel of the décor.

A new cocktail bar now anchors the open plan room, where the walls are lined with a paradise scene of blossom with ferns, palms and leaves – a true eye catcher for guests visiting. Statement chandeliers and smoked mirrors draw the eye through the restaurant with a subtle sparkle and a palette of olive greens, and accents of coral and an abundance of greenery complete the new theme of GEO.

Executive Head Chef Dominique Majecki who joined the g Hotel in early 2022, is known for his love of local seafood, game and meat producers, and the name GEO, he explains comes from earth and geography of the world, with his inspiration coming from around the globe but using the best of local and Irish food.

The Hotel’s two other Signature Lounges have been redesigned to still evoke glamour and luxury but with a more subtle hint. The Pink Room evokes class and intrigue with blush pink velvets, tasselled chairs and brass accents create a luxurious feel. Its panelled walls, lined with a vibrant coral reef scene, is a nod to the coral mirrors and lighting which subtly cloak the walls. Imagery of the shimmering underwater world also reflects the lounge’s proximity to the Wild Atlantic Way and to Lough Atalia.

In contrast is the Blue Room with its colour palette of ginger, charcoal, and rich timber. A texture palette of leathers, timber and fabric wall panelling make this an inviting lounge to linger in.

Originally conceived in 2005 by signature designer, Phillip Tracey, the g Hotel’s striking new style was trusted to Grainne Weber of GWDesign, an architect and designer with immense experience in the luxury hotel sector. The Hardiman on Eyre Square in Galway city centre and House Hotel, Galway are among the striking design projects delivered by Grainne Weber and her team.

While the main building contractor was the Galway-based Conneally Group, local and nearby interiors suppliers involved in the dramatic refurbishment include John O’Connell Furniture, bespoke joinery by Unique Fitout in Cork.

The g Hotel has a strong design legacy as well as being known for its 5-star luxury and this timely refurbishment of its entire ground floor is another milestone in the Hotel’s design story. In fact, you will still notice some of the hotel’s original artwork, in particular that of Vee Spears, an established fine-art photographer, making the refurb a beautiful amalgamation of original and new.

According to Regional General Manager, Patrick Murphy:

“Wow was the first word that came to mind when I saw the finished product, the g hotel is no ordinary hotel, it’s Galway city’s only 5-star hotel and has always made people talk about its style, design and location. For me it was critical we protected that discussion at all costs, but also, we moved the design forward with the customer needs of today. Our design team have achieved that for sure on the ground floor, even managing to keep some of the old design features for you to spot and now my team get an opportunity to display their style, skill, craft and care to our wide and varied customer base. Judge for yourself, we can’t wait to welcome you back and hear what you think about the style, design and refurbishment and most importantly for me, enjoy the Wow factor our service team have created to support the product!”.

