The first photos from Britney Spears’ wedding are finally here

The first photos from Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari have just been released and the Baby One More Time singer looked absolutely stunning!

Taking to social media this afternoon, Vogue Magazine unveiled the first look images from Britney and Sam’s special day. In the caption, the outlet revealed that the pair finally tied the knot yesterday, June 9, “with an intimate wedding ceremony at their secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.”

From these first photos, we get a real glimpse at Britney’s gorgeous wedding gown, designed by Versace. Featuring a classic, slim-fitted silhouette with a high-leg slit, the wedding dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline which looked absolutely beautiful on the blushing bride.

The first photo shows both Britney and Sam beaming at the camera, all dolled up in their wedding attire. The second snap gives us a taste as to just how lavish this wedding ceremony truly was, as we’re shown a horse-drawn carriage, white horses with golden hooves, standing in front of a fabulous manor house decorated in floral displays, following a blush, cream and pink colour scheme.

Lastly, the third photo is of Britney’s wedding gown dressed onto a mannequin, complete with cathedral-style veil.

Credit: @voguemagazine via @kevinostaj

While Britney might have been calling her other half her husband on social media for quite some time, the couple finally made things official on Thursday and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by a few of Britney’s A-lister friends.

The guestlist included the likes of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace, Vogue reports.

The publication also notes that the ceremony was a fairly fast affair, lasting only 10 minutes, which took place under a tent draped in velvet blush. Throughout the reception, Britney had three more outfit changes, each one designed by Versace.

Credit: @voguemagazine via @kevinostaj

The first party dress she changed into was a black mini dress, then there was a two-toned outfit, and lastly she changed into a fiery red mini dress.

While it seems the couple didn’t share an official first dance, Britney is said to have danced with her gal pals, Selena Gomez and Madonna, to her hit song, Toxic. Leaving the party around 10:15pm, Britney and Sam made their exit while their wedding guests surrounded them with sparklers — just like your typical wedding send off!