The first ever Bake Off winner shares his experience 10 years later

The Great British Bake off returns to our screens tonight for the season 11 premier, and we for one, couldn’t be more excited.

However, as it’s been 10 years since this iconic baking competition aired it’s very first season, we decided to take a look down memory lane, and see what Edd Kimber, the Bake Off season one winner, is up to now.

Before Edd appeared in the Bake Off tent, he was working as a debt collector, after being rejected by his local catering college. “I used to spend most of my time looking up recipes online. I’m surprised they didn’t fire me,” Edd jokingly told The Telegraph.

However, after entering The Great British Bake Off, it was clear his talent in the kitchen was unparalleled. At the end of Bake Off’s very first season, Edd was triumphantly crowned the winner, setting him on a path he never would have imagined. This morning, Edd reflected on his experience in the tent, and the extraordinary journey he’s been on ever since.

“My brother just reminded me that it was 10 years to the day since my season 1 bake off win was broadcast, and what a wild 10 years it’s been!” Edd wrote on an Instagram post of himself with Mel and Sue, Bake Off’s first presenting duo, while holding the winning trophy, grinning from ear to ear.

“As every ‘where are they now’ piece likes to point out, Bake Off was far from the runaway success it is now, there were far fewer viewers, less media interest and I had no idea what life post the show would be,” he continued.

"Through determination and a lot of very hard work I’m so very proud of what I’ve achieved over these past 10 years, all I ever wanted to do was encourage people, to help them bake and enjoy this thing I’m so passionate about.”

“Through my books, my website, my magazine work and of course this Instagram account I’m really honoured you’re all still turning to me for all your baking needs. Thanks for being along for the ride and here is to the next 10 years!” Edd exclaimed.

Since his Bake Off win, Edd, otherwise known as The Boy Who Bakes, has created a food blog, published four amazing recipe books, writes a monthly column for Olive magazine as well continuing to run a delicious and engaging Instagram page, where he’s constantly sharing expert tips and tricks and hosting fun cook-along videos.

Seriously though, if you’re interested in a healthy slice of food porn, then we highly recommend giving @theboywhobakes a follow, and thank us later!

“It’s been a wild ride, it helped me find my path, gave me a push to follow my dream and I wouldn’t change a moment of it (okay maybe I’d change my horrendous fashion choices),” Ed hilariously wrote on Twitter.

Make sure to tune into Channel 4 tonight at 8pm, for the return of The Great British Bake Off.