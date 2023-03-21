The first couple breakup from this year’s Love Island is confirmed

It’s official – we have our first Love Island breakup from this year’s series.

Casey O’Gorman has confirmed that his relationship with Rosie Seabrook has come to an end.

Rumours had been rife in recent days that the couple had already called off their romance, especially when viewers commented that the Islanders looked uncomfortable together during Sunday night’s reunion episode.

Credit: ITV

Speculation was fueled even further when both Rosie and Casey posted on their social media accounts about the reunion episode on Sunday, but neither of them mentioned each other or shared a loved-up snap of them together.

Now, Casey has since taken to his Instagram stories to clear up the confusion.

During a Q&A, the 26-year-old was asked how things were going between himself and Rosie.

“Rosie and I have spoken… she’s such a great girl,” Casey wrote in response.

“Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward,” he added.

During Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: The Reunion, presenter Maya Jama asked Casey and Rosie how they were finding life outside of the villa.

"We got back and said to each other that we're just gonna see family and friends for the week, it's all a bit overwhelming when you come back so that was the plan,” Casey replied.

"We've got a date on Tuesday, so we're looking forward to that,” he confirmed.

The two Islanders were coupled up on the ITV dating show for just 11 days, before they were sent home from the villa following an eviction vote.

Rosie has yet to comment on her situation with Casey.