The FDA approve Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 and up

It has been reported that a panel from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have given their approval for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to children aged five to 11 years old.

At a meeting on Tuesday, 17 scientists from the panel voted in favour of the vaccine rollout and one scientist abstained. They then put a recommendation forward to the US government to allow eligible children in America to receive this vaccine, becoming the first country in the world to do so for this younger age category.

While there had been some concerns regarding side-effects, ultimately the panel agreed that vaccinating five to 11-year-old children would have significant benefits, including the prevention of tens of thousands of Covid-19 infections.

Full approval is now needed from the entire FDA and the CDC (Center of Disease Control), however, many believe that it is highly likely that they’ll come to the same conclusion.

According to BBC News, data from the company's clinical trials found that a paediatric dose of the vaccine — one third of that given to adults and adolescents — was safe and 90% effective.

The CDC have reported that there have been approximately 1.8M positive Covid cases for those aged between five and 11 years old in America, with less than 200 deaths, many of which had pre-existing underlying conditions.

A final decision is due to be made on November 2 by the CDC, meaning 15 million doses could potentially go out to paediatric offices, children's hospitals and pharmacies around the country as early as the next day, with vaccinations set to begin immediately.

More to follow.