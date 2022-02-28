The famous Hanging Egg Chair is back in Aldi stores this week

If like us, you love a good bargain, then brace yourself — Aldi's iconic Hanging Egg Chair is back in stores later this week!

When Aldi first launched their famous Hanging Egg Chairs a couple of years ago, customers went nuts! They’re swish, stylish and insanely comfortable — what’s not to love? People were queueing around the corner to get their hands on one of those swinging seats last year, that’s how popular they were!

Well, if you missed out last time, then now’s your chance to treat yourself to Aldi’s much-loved Hanging Egg Chair, as it makes its return to Irish stores.

A perennial favourite among Aldi customers, this chair has achieved icon status over the last few years and become a familiar sight on Instagram feeds. Not only is it cosy and cute, but it is easy to assemble and takes up minimal space — making it perfect for any size garden or balcony.

Moreover, the pod-like shape means it’s tailor-made for those days when you want to lay low and relax.

Priced at just €199.99, the chair itself includes a UV resistant powder-coated steel frame and some cosy cushions.

Whether you fancy soaking up the evening rays, reading a book or kicking back with a glass of something special, this is the perfect addition to any outdoor space.

The Hanging Egg Chair returns to Aldi stores on March 3rd but be warned: if previous releases are anything to go by, it won’t be hanging around very long!