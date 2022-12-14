The Ellen Show’s Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died aged 40

This story mentions the topic of suicide.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has tragically passed away at age 40, it has been reported.

The DJ, known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reportedly died by suicide according to TMZ.

Sources report that Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, rushed to an LAPD station to say Stephen had left home without his car, which was not like him. Emergency services were then reportedly called to a hotel room, where Stephen had been found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

34-year-old Allison released a statement to People, confirming her husband’s passing. She said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him”.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt”.

“I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children”.

Allison closed her statement by adding, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you”.

As well as appearing as a DJ on The Ellen Show, Stephen was known for his incredible dancing skills. He competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, before going on to star in Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

Boss celebrated nine years of marriage with his wife Allison just three days ago. The couple marked their anniversary by sharing a collection of photos from their big day to each of their Instagram accounts.

Stephen wrote, “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years”, while Allison penned, “I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!”.

‘tWitch’ is not only survived by his wife Allison, but also their three children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, contact the free helpline operated 24/7 by the Samaritans on 116 123.