The easiest way to grow your own herbs & vegetables this summer

If you’ve ever wanted to flex those green fingers and get planting, then now is the time!

Energia has partnered with not-for-profit social enterprise GIY, to launch the first ever national ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing Day’ on June 19. To help encourage people across the nation to get involved, Energia is giving away 1,000 large GROWBoxes to people across Ireland worth €45,000.

With the pandemic forcing us to stay at home, there has been a surge in interest for growing your own food. Over the past 12 months, online searches for organic food has increased by 80%]. After all, food growing is a lever to a healthier and happier, more sustainable world.

‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ in partnership with GIY for the fifth consecutive year, aims to make it easy for you to grow your own vegetables at home, to help power a more sustainable future in your community.

The GROWBox includes everything you need to start growing your own herbs and vegetables at home, as well as a bag of Irish Wildflower Beebombs which help re-create bee habitats and are vital to help the threatened species survive.

The GROWBox includes:

5 x seed packs: beetroot, carrot, peas, mixed oriental greens and basil

1 x hessian bag of Irish wildflower beebombs (15/bag)

Compost

Fibre seed trays

Rice husk pots

Get Ireland Growing tips and recipe cards

Energia GIG Ambassador and Presenter of What Planet are You on, Maia Dunphy said, “Even if you don’t have a garden, you can still start growing on your windowsill or balcony, like I do. You might not grow quite enough to feed everyone, but it's so rewarding when you can eat what you’ve grown from a simple seed, I challenge everyone to give it a go this summer and grow at least a little of your own!”

The GROWBoxes are designed for all living situations whether you are in an apartment or have a garden, everyone can still grow herbs and vegetables. All people need to do is fill out a simple registration form at getirelandgrowing.ie to enter the draw for one of the 1,000 free GROWBoxes.

Energia and GIY will help support you on your seed growing journey this summer with an array of tips and tricks and the newly launched GIY app.

Let’s Get Ireland Growing with Energia, click here to register and enter the draw for your FREE GROWBox.