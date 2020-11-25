The Drive-In Panto at Malahide Castle is a MUST this Christmas

While there are so many things we’re going to have to do without this Christmas season —the joy of wandering around town doing your Christmas shopping, going to the pub to celebrate with friends, the annual office bash and visiting loved ones you rarely see — at least we can still enjoy the fun and magic of Panto.

That’s right, Alan Hughes has announced that he’s going to be starring in Ireland’s first ever Drive-In Panto, which is going to be shown on a big screen in the beautiful surrounds of Malahide Castle.

This brand new experience will be completely safe, following all necessary Covid-19 regulations. The Peter Pan Panto will be taking place for a limited time from December 11 to January 5, with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 27, at 10am for the reasonable price of €50 per car. Tickets can be purchased from panto.ie.

“I told yiz there'd be an announcement and here it is…Irelands first ever Big-Screen Drive-in panto…in the fairytale setting of MALAHIDE CASTLE,” Alan announced on Instagram last night.

Along with Alan, who will be reprising his role as Sammy Sausages and Rob Murphy as Buffy, Jake Carter will play Peter Pan, Johnny Ward will play Captain Hook, and Michele McGrath will play Tinkerbell.

Keila Ana Whelan takes on the role of Wendy with Paul Ryder starring as Captain Hook’s confidante, Sparkle. "Written by Karl Broderick and directed by Simon Delaney, it's absolutely hysterical and fantastic," Alan assures.

This 70-minute no-interval show is sure to be a Christmas hit with kids of all ages.