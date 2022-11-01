The Dermalogica Holiday 2022 collection has arrived & it’s everything

Now that Hallowe'en is over, we can officially focus on the coming holiday season and one holiday collection that we always look forward to, is that of the Dermalogica brand. The salon-favoured brand is thinking of the holiday season as a joyful reminder of the power of human touch. They believe it’s what creates connection with our loved ones, brings us balance within and what soothes our skin. This focus on human touch is one of the foundations of Dermalogica – in their practice as skin therapists and to personal wellness too.

This year, the Dermalogica Holiday 2022 collection fosters human connection as you give the gift of healthy skin- to friends, family and yourself.

The collection includes eight kits, priced from £19/€22 to £145/€169. Each offering features top-selling hero products and innovations in travel or retail sizes, as well as unique packaging inspired by their skin mapping service.

The go-anywhere clean skin set, RRP £19/ €22 (Worth €28/£24)

Take the Dermalogica double cleanse everywhere you go: this essential duo helps to cleanse and remove impurities for cleaner, healthier-looking skin.

Products included:

precleanse 30ml travel size

special cleansing gel 50ml travel size

The powder exfoliant duo, RRP €29/£25 (Worth €38/£33)

Travel light, travel bright: a duo of top-selling powder exfoliants delivers glowing skin wherever you go.

Products included:

daily microfoliant 13g travel size

daily superfoliant 13g travel size

The dynamic firm + protect set, RRP €39/£35 (Worth €54/£43)

Take a complete skin care routine on the go: this dynamic trio cleanses, tones and moisturizes to firm and protect skin.

Products included:

skin resurfacing cleanser 15ml travel size

dynamic skin recovery 12ml travel size

antioxidant hydramist 30ml travel size

The peel power-up set, RRP €55/£45 (Worth €71.50/£63.10)

Experience the benefits of a professional skin treatment in your own home. Featuring everything you need for an at-home peel, it’s the ideal way to power up your routine for brighter more radiant skin.

Products included:

special cleansing gel 50ml travel size

daily microfoliant 13g travel size

rapid reveal peel 3ml x 3 tubes travel size

The Glowing Skin Set, RRP €65/£55 (Worth €76.30/ £66.89)

Start each day with glowing skin: this exclusive set pairs the brightening cleanser with a new, limited-edition size of the #1 powder exfoliant.

Products included:

daily glycolic cleanser 150ml full retail size

daily microfoliant 74g full retail size

The Cleanse and Glow Set, RRP €109/£95 (Worth €161/ €136, saving €52/ £41)

The signature set for clean, glowing skin is back: this go-to set features full sizes of the Dermalogica Double Cleanse technique, along with their #1 powder exfoliant.

Products included:

precleanse 150ml full retail size

special cleansing gel 250ml full retail size

daily microfoliant 74g full retail size

The Personalised skin care set, RRP €135/ £119 (Worth €177/£156, saving €42/£37)

A personalized response every time: this special-edition set pairs Smart Response Serum with their #1 selling cleanser and exfoliant duo for skin that’s cleaner, brighter and healthier-looking.

Products included:

smart response serum 30ml full retail size

special cleansing gel 50ml travel size

daily microfoliant 13g travel size

The brighter skin set, RRP €169/£145 (Worth €238/£206, saving €69/£61)

Achieve your brightest skin ever: this complete Biolumin – C routine features ultra-stable Vitamin C to deliver 3 x more brightening power for face and eyes.

Products included:

biolumin-c serum 30ml full retail size

biolumin-c eye serum 15ml full retail size

biolumin-c gel moisturizer 50ml full retail size

Available from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists now.