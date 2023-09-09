The dangers of Nasal Tanning Sprays – what you need to know

A resounding alarm has been raised in the world of beauty against the surging popularity of Nasal Tanning Sprays, as The Human Regulatory and Protection Authority (HRPA) recently issued a statement condemning their use as a “significant health risk.'"

Now, Linda Stinson, CEO of Ireland's premier luxury tan brand Bellamianta, has joined the HRPA in vehemently denouncing the dangerous and unsettling social media-driven sales trend that continues to captivate the attention of beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

Nasal Tanning Sprays are promoted as a fast-track ticket to an authentic tan with minimal effort – so its initial allure is understandable. But beneath the façade of glamour and convenience lurks the active ingredient Melanotan 2, famously labelled “the barbie drug” due to its tanning and appetite-suppressing effects. It works by mimicking a hormone that tricks the body into producing excess melanin, the pigment that makes our skin darker when exposed to UV light, imbuing it with that ever so sought-after bronzed appearance.

The alarming truth is that this synthetic, hazardous substance is banned in multiple countries, including Ireland, the US, the UK, and Australia due to grave concerns about its safety. This is underscored by its multiple, well-documented side-effects, including sun hypersensitivity, pigmentation, rapidly accelerated skin ageing, vomiting and diarrhoea, kidney damage and potentially failure, sexual dysfunction and skin cancer. Perhaps most disturbingly, there have been multiple reports of the swift onset of skin cancer linked with the use of Melanotan 2, with one account involving a girl as young as 16 years old.

Adding to the concern is the reality that these sprays have managed to completely sidestep all required testing and safety regulations. Consequently, the potential long-term health effects remain unknown.

"We urge people to consider the fact that there is no supporting safety data available for this substance before they inject it into their body or inhale it into their lungs” the HPRA's director of compliance Grainne Power said. “[Melanotan 2] is a dangerous substance that has not been declared safe for human use and is illegal.”

As a leading advocate for safe tanning, Linda Stinson has not hesitated to back the HPRA in expressing her opinion on this proclaimed "miracle solution."

“Let’s be clear here – nasal tanning sprays laced with Melanotan 2 are a shortcut to disaster” she says. “You can enjoy the confidence of a glow without cutting corners that pose a risk to your health. Topically applied tanning products change the colour on the outer layer of your skin, so they don’t sink into your blood stream, and are thoroughly tried and tested. We are certified as Vegan and cruelty free.

We are leaps and bounds ahead of ensuring our products are merely “safe”. All our products are free from Parabens, Harsh Chemicals, GMO’s, Parfum, Alcohol, Animal derivatives, Petrochemicals, Sulphates and Silicones.

We have heavily invested in the development of formulas that use natural, skin-loving ingredients to support its overall health. Spray tans and gradual tanning lotions aren’t just options for those that want a golden glow – they’re the only choice for those who want to put their safety first.”

Award-winning cosmetics and tanning brand Bellamianta is a firm favourite among the beauty and tanning elite across the Emerald Isle and afar.

Bellamianta, meaning Beautiful Aspirations, put skincare first and foremost in their vast range of products, ensuring all are formulated with natural extracts and clean ingredients making them the ultimate skin treatment.

