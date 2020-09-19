The cutest dog Halloween costumes from Lidl

Lidl affordable Halloween range is back in stores this year and includes an adorable dog costume range so your furry friends can join in on the frightening fun.

With dog costumes starting at just €5.89, you won’t have to break the bank this year to get the entire family into the spooky spirit. Lidl’s Halloween range will be available in all 163 stores across the country from Thursday 24th September while stocks last.

Transform your pooch into a cute canine superhero for the day options include:

Lidl’s Bat Dog Costume (€5.89)

Lidl’s Skeleton Dog Costume (€5.89)

Lidl’s dog costumes are available is sizes XS-L meaning the retailer has a whole variety of dog breeds covered for Halloween this year.

However, if you’re planning to safely celebrate Halloween with your little ones this year, Lidl has everything you need to make it a memorable one for them with their bestselling range of both kids and adult costumes. From recognisable character costumes such as Spiderman, Superwoman and Frozen II (€7.99) to more classic costumes including Skeleton, Witch and Devil for just €4.99, Lidl is your one stop shop for Halloween this year.

Lidl’s Kids Skeleton Costume (€4.99)

Lidl’s Kids Devil Costume (€4.99)

Lidl’s adult costumes come in a range of characters including Batman and Wonder Woman for €12.78 each.

Customers are encouraged to get into stores early to snap up Lidl’s Halloween range, available from Thursday 24th September in the retailer’s 163 stores while stocks last.