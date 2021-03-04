The Considered spring collection by Helen James has dropped in Dunnes Stores

The Considered Spring 2021 collection by Helen James for Dunnes Stores has landed and you’ll want it all.

Helen James, often referred to as the Martha Stewart of Ireland, is synonymous with designing stylish homewares for Dunnes Stores and this year’s spring collection is no exception.

The Considered ethos has always been the meeting of function and beauty and this spring is no different. The collection is wide with bright and cheerful tableware, furniture and bakeware being on offer.

From the rich patina of enamel kitchen storage to the easy feel of 100% linen cushions, the emphasis is always on natural materials and artisan techniques.

This spring, Considered launches a beautiful new lounge chair made from mango wood and woven jute.

There are also lots of wonderful small furniture items, perfect for storage solutions in small or large spaces.

The reactive tableware, made in Portugal, is beautiful and each piece is unique because of the hand-crafted technique of glazing used.

As always, the Considered candles are made in Ireland using all-natural waxes. This is a collection of contemporary timeless pieces.

I would argue, that making a purchase from the new collection is 'essential' during these Covid-19 days as it will bring a colour pop and warmth to your home as we work our way through what we hope will be our final lockdown.

