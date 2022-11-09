The Cloud 10 Beauty 12 Days Of Slay Gift Set is back & it’s sleigh-ing

This is NOT a drill! The Cloud 10 Beauty 12 Days Of Slay Gift Set is back, and we’re not lying when we say it’s better than EVER!! It’s the ULTIMATE beauty advent calendar to get your hands on this festive season.

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone special? Or maybe you just wanna treat yo’self? We’re SO here for that! After selling out almost instantly in 2018, 2019, 2020 AND 2021, we’re super excited to announce that the limited-edition beauty gift set is back!

Worth OVER €400, you pay only €89.95! Only available while stocks last. Don’t say we didn’t warn you! Act fast!

What’s Included:

Zelens Melatonin B12 Advanced Repair Serum – Full Size

A MUST-HAVE repair and anti-aging serum based on the science of synchronisation of the cellular circadian rhythm. Provides the skin with ingredients like Melatonin, Biomimetic Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Vera to intensely hydrate and lessen appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and signs of fatigue. Say hello to youthfully radiant skin that looks and feels smoother.

TAN-LUXE Super Glow Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum – Full Size

This gorge supercharged multi-tasking gradual face tanner hydrates and boosts collagen for glowing, youthful skin. Formulated with an exclusive Hyaluronic Complex, it gives you a light, ultra-nourishing radiant glow and a powerful burst of hydration to skin. The dream!

Pestle & Mortar Vitamin C 2 Phase Serum 40ml – Full Size

This serum is enriched with 3 types of Vitamin C to brighten skin, diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and give you a more even skin tone. This advanced double pump mechanism ensures maximum effectiveness and a smooth serum that never feels sticky. Go get that glow!

Aveda Nutriplenish Daily Moisturising Treatment Mask Light 150ml – Full Size

This hydration treatment for thirsty hair provides buttery moisture that your locks crave. What's more, it also provides heat protection AND contains Sand Ginger which provides a natural UV filter from the sun. Your locks will be transformed!

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips – 7 Strips

A week’s worth of teeth whitening strips that have been designed by dentists and are proven to whiten teeth with minimal sensitivity issues. They work by breaking down stains on the surface of the teeth and by brightening the colour of the top layer of tooth enamel. Pearly whites at your service!

Redken All Soft Shampoo 75ml and Conditioner 50ml – Duo Travel Size

Two haircare heroes! This shampoo’s ultra-rich formula cleans and intensely softens and smooths the hair leaving it feeling like pure silk. Paired with the conditioner to detangle, replenish and provide manageability, you will have that Christmas shine to your hair!

Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment With 5% Glycolic Acid 50ml – Travel Size

A multiple award-winning skin perfector. This powerful one-step treatment delivers the benefits of an exfoliator, serum, and moisturiser to give your skin an amazing boost. If you know, you know!

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Body Oil 50ml – Travel Size

The ICONIC French beauty product you need! This 98% natural oil has a myriad of benefits for face, body and hair. This luxury multi-purpose moisturising treatment for skin and hair has a STUNNING evocative scent with notes of Orange Blossom, Magnolia and Vanilla.

Benefit Cosmetics Blush Shellie – Travel Size

A blusher bestseller! This warm seashell-pink blusher gives a soft-shimmer finish on the skin. This silky soft powder blush goes onto the cheeks with an amazing, airbrushed effect. If you don’t have this in your makeup bag, you should!

Vita Liberata Body Blur Shade Medium 30ml – Travel Size

The ultimate wash off self-tan skin perfector. Minimise blemishes and get a natural glow with this BESTSELLING instant tan that reflects light for a photo-ready finish! The tan-lover’s secret.

Starskin Celery Juice 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm 15ml – Travel Size

The star of the skin show! This cleanser has been created specially to boost your skin health with superfood extracts. It’s unique balm-to-oil-to-milk texture that removes all impurities, grime and makeup.

Emma Hardie Brilliance Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask – Travel Size

Refine your skin’s texture with this botanical-rich, purifying and detoxifying clay mask to deeply cleanse and balance the skin, refine the pores, exfoliate and to remove impurities from the skin. WOW!

