The Christmas sangria recipe that all your friends will be begging you for

There’s nothing more festive than enjoying a delicious Christmas drink by the fire! Something warming and spiced that really brings out the flavours of the season and brigs a sense of Christmas cheer.

Brimming with hints of cinnamon, bursts of cranberry and a warming mixture of red wine and brandy, it’s the perfect batch-make for having friends over for the season, sipping in front of the fire on Christmas Eve or even to sip away on Stephen’s night, we’re loving this simple but gorgeous recipe!

You'll need…

1 apple

1 orange

50g cranberries

8 cardamom pods

2 cinnamon sticks

7-8 whole cloves

2 whole star anise

30ml honey

75ml cranberry juice

75ml orange juice

150ml brandy

1 bottle dry red wine

Dice your large orange and apple into small chunks and add them into your sangria jug or bowl. Scatter in your cranberries too.

Pour in the honey and toss the fruit with a wooden spoon to coat it.

Pour in your orange juice and cranberry juice and stir.

Then, add in your spices. This is your cardamom pods, star anise, cinnamon sticks and whole cloves for that spiced, Christmassy feel.

Lastly, pour in your brandy and red wine and leave to chill in the fridge overnight to let all the spices really soak into the drink and serve!