The Boots No7 Beauty Vault 2022 waitlist is now open!

If you’re a fan of No7 beauty products, then you know about Boots’ No7 Beauty Vault. With its long-running Tuesday deals and plethora of other offers and discounts, Boots is no stranger to providing its customers with can’t-be-missed deals – and the Boots’ No7 Beauty Vault is equally worth your money.

Having run for a few years now, the annual summer deal is highly anticipated and for good reason, as it gives shoppers a one-off chance to bag a load of No7 goodies for a fraction of their retail price.

Last year’s box contained an impressive £119 worth of products for just £32 – so it’s surprising to exactly no one that the waitlist amassed thousands of signups.

But this year, the deal is even better, as Boots has promised that the nine mystery No7 beauty and skincare products inside (including six new products) are worth a total €166.65 – but they can be yours for just €45. That’s an incredible saving of €121.65!

The waitlist has just opened (sign up here), so if you’re a No7 fan you absolutely must make sure your name is on it, as this means you get exclusive early access to buy the No7 Beauty Vault box on the 12 July, before it goes on general sale in stores and online on 13 July. As a plus, anyone who signs up to the waitlist will also be entered into a prize draw to win €250 worth of makeup from brands including No7, Essie, 17, Inglot, Kiss and bPerfect.