The Body Shop unveils their new 2022 advent calendars

The Body Shop’s brand-new Advent Calendar range is the perfect gift for giving back this Christmas.

The Boxes of Wishes and Wonders range is a celebration of The Body Shop’s much loved Community Fair Trade partners from India and Ghana. Packed with goodies that have been made or enriched by these partners, each calendar is lovingly produced with ingredients from all corners of the globe and packed full of festive goodies.

The perfect gift for the beauty lover or the self-care obsessed, The Body Shop Advent Calendars are perfect for treating yourself or someone special. Plus, they can be upcycled once you’ve unlocked the magic behind every door, making them a gift that keeps on giving. With three sizes available, the range starts at €85, and will be available to purchase in store from September 20th across the country.

Alongside creating unique Community Fair Trade partnerships and bespoke investment programmes, The Body Shop has also launched its activism campaign, Be Seen. Be Heard, to amplify young voices in the halls of power. Over Christmas, The Body Shop will continue to support young people who are striving to make the world a fairer, more wonderful place and will donate a minimum of €500,000* to organisations across the globe. This year’s Irish charity partner is Children on the Edge who are a child rights organisation created to support the world’s most marginalised children, living in some of the toughest situations. They currently work with more than 20,000 children in Bangladesh, India, Uganda, Myanmar, and Lebanon.

Now to meet the Calendars…

BOXES OF WISHES ADVENT CALENDAR, €85

The smallest of the three Advent Calendars but still packing a punch, this box contains 24 treats, including best-selling face masks, body care and beauty tools.

Take your body care up a notch with the mini refreshing Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel and mini Mango Body Butter or indulge in some pampering with the Vitamin C Sheet Mask and Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Mask. This calendar celebrates the women of the Manorama Industries in India and helps The Body Shop continually support their Community Fair Trade mango seed oil businesses through job prospects and opportunities for independence.

BOX OF WONDERS BIG ADVENT CALENDAR, €140

Packed with 25 surprises, including some full-sized favourites, this Advent Calendar from The Body Shop will help you buff, slather and nourish head-to-toe.

Unwind with self-care creations from The Body Shop’s new Wellness range, reach for the Avocado Body Scrub to help leave skin feeling smoother, or give those hands some TLC with the Shea Hand Balm, all while supporting the Ghana based Tungteiya Women’s Shea Association with fair income opportunities or access to healthcare and education projects.

BOX OF WISHES & WONDERS ULTIMATE ADVENT CALENDAR, €200

For the true beauty fanatic, The Body Shop’s Ultimate Advent Calendar is bursting with iconic full-sized bestsellers as well as exciting new products, beauty tools and everything you need to care for body and soul.

Scrub, soften and slather your way to your most beautiful Christmas yet with The Body Shop’s new Edelweiss Sheet Mask, iconic Shea Body Butter, serenely scented Sleep Pillow Mist and many more. Containing Community Fair Trade recycled plastic, this Advent Calendar proudly supports the waste pickers of Plastics for Change in India, through initiatives to reduce plastic pollution, fair wages and improved working conditions.

The Body Shop Advent Calendars are available in-store – find your local store here.