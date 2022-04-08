The Body Shop rolls out refill scheme in Ireland

The Body Shop has announced that it is continuing its ambitious global rollout of refill stations with a further 300 store refits in 2022, in addition to the 500 stores completed in 2021. The Body Shop’s Irish flagship on Dublin’s Grafton Street is the most recent store to welcome a refill station into its newly refurbished store while also extending its in-store recycling scheme Return, Recycle and Repeat, across 800 stores in 14 markets by the end of 2022.

The introduction of refill stations renews The Body Shop’s commitment to becoming a globally recognised leader in sustainability within the beauty industry with their ambition to be a wholly vegan brand by the end of 2023. With the refills you can purchase the refill of shower gel for €7 and €9.50 with the refillable canister. Handwash is also priced at €7 with the option to purchase the refillable container for an additional €2.50 and haircare can be purchased for €10.50 with the refill bottle and €8 for the refill on its own.

The newly refurbished store also sees the introduction of a gift wrap station where consumers can have their products wrapped using sustainable packaging, perfect for any gifting season and with eco-conscious individuals.

Currently 60 per cent of The Body Shop products are vegan. This includes best-selling ranges such as the Tea Tree skincare range, its Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, Body Yogurts and now the iconic Body Butters. Over the course of 2021, the new vegan Body Butters will be rolled out globally with the Vegan Trademark across The Body Shop stores.

The Vegan Society represents the global gold standard in vegan certification. With a globally recognised trademark across multiple industries, it provides a trusted stamp for The Body Shop products across the world.

The Vegan Society takes an extremely thorough approach to certification and contact is made with every supplier and manufacturer of raw materials within the product catalogue. For The Body Shop, that’s over 3,700 raw materials. Once each raw material has been meticulously investigated, each product is reviewed in totality to make sure it is fully compliant. Only then does a product receive Vegan Trademark certification.