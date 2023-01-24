The Body Shop launches new hair range for curls & coils

Newly launched and now available in stores, the Jamaican Black Castor Oil products provide restorative hair care that celebrates all texture types from 3A to 4C. Through global collaboration with those who’ve struggled with their curls, and with thorough testing, The Body Shop has created a collection that nourishes, protects and enhances curly, coily and corkscrew hair.

As those with these hair types will know, a classic shampoo and conditioner routine is difficult to follow, but The Body Shop’s range is tailor-made to provide hydration and strength. With 93% natural ingredients, the range is enriched with Community Fair Trade shea butter and vegan keratin protein to help repair hair from the inside out, while also containing a rich, distinct roasted castor oil scent that everyone with coily or curly hair will recognise and love.

With products for everyday use, such as a Leave-In Conditioner and Curl Activator, along with weekly treatments of Cleansing Conditioner and Intense Moisture Mask, the range has everything for creating the right routine that fits around you.

So, if your hair is in need of hydration, you're trying to reduce frizz and flyaways, or you simply want to strengthen your locks, The Body Shop's Jamaican Black Castor Oil is here to give your hair some TLC and help you to embrace the bounce.

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave-In Conditioner, €22.50

When used daily, this gentle but intensely moisturising conditioner nourishes and detangles hair, while reducing frizz and taking your curls and coils to shiny new levels with a lightweight finish. Work through the hair on wash day or smooth on during those in-between times when your hair needs some extra TLC. Get ready for a ‘do that’s softer and more manageable.

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Curl Activator, €19.00

Say hello to defined, strong and bouncy curls and coils with the weightless, easy-to-use Curl Activator. Again for everyday use, reduce frizz while shaping your hair with a light and natural hold. Smooth the silky cream through your damp or dry locks for healthy, nourished and stronger looking curls and coils.

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Cleansing Conditioner, €16.00

Say hello to hydration with this fizz reducing, cleansing creation. The foam-free formula is made for a weekly cleansing of the scalp, to remove build-up while replenishing your hair with moisture from root to tip.

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Intense Moisture Mask, €22.50

This rich and creamy wonder is the perfect pick-me-up for hair that’s in desperate need of hydration. Slather it onto damp locks once a week and let the intensely conditioning formula get to work. The luscious mask helps to keep hair tangle-free, softer and more manageable while working to enhance your natural wave.