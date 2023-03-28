The Body Shop launch Limited Edition Camomile Cleansing Butter

In celebration of one of its best-selling products, The Body Shop is releasing a new limited edition Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter with Japanese Tsubaki camellia seed oil.

With its powerful but caring makeup removal properties, the Camomile Range had the strongest sales overall in the Republic of Ireland last year, seeing 53 products being snapped up per week. Globally, the Camomile Cleansing Butter was one of The Body Shop’s top selling products with 1 sold every 17 seconds.

It’s here to shake up your routine by using the same beloved makeup removing formula as the classic cleansing butter but this time with the addition of the fresh, delicate scent of Japanese Tsubaki camellia flowers, making it the ideal springtime addition to your skincare regime.

This rich cleanser is ready to get to work on the tough stuff, effortlessly dissolving even the most stubborn makeup, grime and SPF – all while loving sensitive skin. Perfect on its own or as the first cleanse in your routine, this lightweight butter leaves skin feeling nourished, calm and free from impurities and tightness.

If all that wasn’t enough to smile about, the balm is also cruelty free, certified by The Vegan Society, and comes in a 100% recyclable aluminium tin. Priced at €19.50, Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter with Japanese Camellia Oil will be available to purchase in-stores now.

In addition to this exciting new release, The Body Shop has some exciting launches to perfect even the finest details of any skincare routine.

For combination skin that needs a routine top-up, the new Seaweed Oil-Balancing Mask, €15 is set to become a new hero product. Enriched with sustainably sourced Royal Sugar Kelp, a seaweed active, it’s designed to help balance skin’s excess sebum levels. Apply this hard-working gel mask generously after a long day, and let it sink in overnight to wake up with calmer, more balanced skin.

The Avocado Lip Mask, €10 gives lips a well-deserved moisture hit. Made with 98% natural origin ingredients including avocado oil, this creamy formula is full of lip-loving essentials for all skin types. Simply slather on as the first step of your skincare routine to leave your lips feeling hydrated all day long.

The Mango Lip Scrub, €10 is designed to gently buff away dead skin cells leaving behind smooth, soft lips. Packed full of Community Fair Trade Mango Oil, you can rest assured this juicy scrub is kind to both skin and the planet. Whether you’re at home or on the go, this handy compact is bound to become an essential across skincare shelves and handbags alike, with a nourishing formula and delicious mango scent.

For more information check out the non-transactional website www.thebodyshop.com.