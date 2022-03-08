The body of a woman left undiscovered in Cork Direct Provision Centre

While today is International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate all of the strong women in our lives, it’s also a day to highlight the vast injustices women face all around the world on a daily basis.

In Ireland that includes women who suffer in Direct Provision. As reported by The Irish Independent, allegations have been made claiming that a deceased woman lay undiscovered by staff at the Ashbourne House centre, in Glounthaune, Co. Cork for several days.

These allegations were made by the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign (ADPC). According to the group, the woman was reported missing by her family on February 26, however her deceased body was discovered in her room last week by a porter.

Upon discovery, the woman’s body was taken to Cork University mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The results of the post-mortem will not be released to the media or the public for “operational purposes” as the investigation is ongoing, Gardaí report.

Credit: rollingnews.ie

The Ashbourne House centre is run by Jesuit Refugee Service Ireland, with the residents being single women and families. The publication reports that the deceased woman was believed to be in her 60’s and from the country of Zimbabwe.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, equality and integration minister Roderic O’Gorman said, “I’m aware a resident in the centre passed away in recent days. We haven’t gotten details in terms of the conclusion of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.”

“We don’t comment on individual cases in terms of when someone in a direct provision centre passes away.

“Every time an individual passes away in direct provision a report is undertaken, and I’ll see that report when it is concluded,” he added.

Our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.